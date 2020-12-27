EU Ban On Pakistan's National Carrier PIA Extended By 90 Days: Report

The Europan Union agency for airline safety on Sunday extended the ban on Pakistan's national carrier PIA for another three months. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on December 27 reportedly informed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) that the ban on the carrier has been extended by 90 days. PIA was prohibited from flying in the European Union airspace in July due to safety concerns.

EASA has said that the ban won't be lifted until the safety audit of the Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is completed. Pakistani Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, while speaking to the press on Friday, had said that the PIA has met most concerns of the EASA and the remaining issues will be resolved soon, adding that the ban on the airline to fly in EU member countries will be lifted soon.

Pilot licensing scandal

PIA was banned from flying in Europe after the issue of the pilot licensing scandal was highlighted. The Aviation Minister of Pakistan told the parliament that at least a third of Pakistan's pilots probably have fake licenses, which have been issued to them in a fraudulent manner. The issue came to light after the crash of a PIA flight in Karachi, which killed 91 passengers and crew members on board.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) also expressed concerns over the licensing and serious safety lapses on part of the country's aviation authority. European Aviation Safety Agency banned PIA from flying in EU countries from July 1 onwards. Subsequently, the United Kingdom and the United States also banned the airline.

According to reports, PIA had asked the EASA for temporary permission to fly in the EU until the safety audit of Pakistan's CAA is completed. However, EASA rejected the request saying it doesn't issue any such permission.

(With inputs from ANI)

