EU Begins Accession Negotiations With Albania And North Macedonia After Two Years

In a significant development, the European Union (EU) on Tuesday started the accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia, after being stalled since 2020. According to reports, both countries were already viewed as potential possibilities 19 years ago, and the lengthy accession procedure will eventually result in Albania and North Macedonia joining the bloc. The Western Balkan countries have persisted in their efforts to join the biggest economic bloc in the world despite the delays.

"Today, Albania and North Macedonia open accession negotiations with the EU. This historic moment is your success. The result of your hard work. The European Commission has supported you all the way. We will continue to do so," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated. She also commended the two nations' resilience and the rule of law they had implemented to combat corruption, calling it the success of their leaders and people. Further, Von der Leyen also hailed Prime Ministers of Albania, Edi Rama, and North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovacevski for consistently proving their attachment to European values, as friends and reliable partners.

'The people of Albania and North Macedonia deserve it': EU Commission President

"We will now start the screening of the EU acquis – and proceed very quickly. The Prime Ministers of both countries will also play an important role in advancing this negotiation process. The people of Albania and North Macedonia deserve it. We will all stand to gain, when one day we welcome both countries into the bloc," the EU Commission President remarked. The presentation of the negotiation frameworks signalled the start of the process officially. They will enable the EU headquarters to assess how effectively each country is prepared to comply with all laws, rules, and regulations of the bloc.

EU grants candidate status to Ukraine

It should be mentioned here that the move comes at a critical time for the EU, which recently extended an invitation for membership to a war-torn Ukraine despite a long waiting list of Western Balkan countries. Meanwhile, Russia has slammed the EU for its decision to grant candidacy status to Ukraine, and also warned of "negative consequences." Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova described the decision as an attempt to infringe on Russia's sphere of influence within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which is composed of former Soviet Union states.

