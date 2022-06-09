EU Begins Process Of Revising Its Treaties To Strengthen Bloc's Powers Amid Russian War

EU parliament, on Thursday, adopted a resolution with 355 votes in favour, 154 against, and 48 abstentions, calling on the Council to agree to start the process to revise its Treaties to strengthen the bloc's powers in face of the ongoing war in Ukraine. It will now be up to the 27 member states’ heads or governments at the European Council to decide to set up a Convention to make the changes. MPs have urged to amend the existing EU treaties "at the earliest," which would expectedly be during the EU summit scheduled for 23-24 June.

European MEPs used their prerogative to amend the existing policies as they called on the heads of state or government to set up a Convention to revise the Treaties. The new framework would include the abolition of veto powers, bestowing more powers in health, energy, defence, and social and economic sectors.

"Parliament’s Committee on Constitutional Affairs will continue to work on the changes that Parliament would seek to make to the Treaties, in anticipation of a Convention," the EU Council informed in a release on June 9.

Enhancing European Union’s 'capacity to act'

EU officials are in discussion about reforming voting procedures in the Council to enhance the European Union’s capacity to act, including switching from unanimity to qualified majority voting. The amendments will involve the areas such as sanctions, the so-called passerelle clauses, and emergencies. The new treaties will bolster the cross-border health systems, complete the energy unions based on efficiency and renewables in line with international agreements on climate change, the defence, as well as the social and economic policies.

EU will also transform the European Pillar of Social Rights which will be fully implemented and it will incorporate the social progress, linked to a Social Progress Protocol, into the Treaties.

The newly formed treaties will make the EU economy more resilient, with special attention paid to small and medium-sized enterprises and competitiveness checks, and promoting investments focused on the just, green and digital transitions. It will provide the parliament the right to "initiate, amend or revoke legislation", and full rights as a co-legislator on the EU budget.