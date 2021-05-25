EU Blames Brexit For Northern Ireland Tensions With UK, Says No Alternative To NI Protocol

European Union’s Ursula von der Leyen on May 25 said that the bloc’s tensions with former member Britain are not due to problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol, but Brexit itself. While speaking at a news conference after the first day of an EU summit, Von der Leyen said that all 27 member states of the bloc agreed that there can be no alternative to the full and correct implementation of the protocol. She added that instead protocol is the “only possible solution” to ensure peace and stability in Northern Ireland while protecting the integrity of the European Union single market.

Von der Leyen said, “If we see problems today we should not forget that they do not come from the protocol but result from Brexit, that is the reason why the problems are there”.

The Protocol is the only solution to ensure peace and stability in Northern Ireland.



It’s our common duty with the UK to do whatever we can to reduce tensions there.



We are exploring practical solutions to help minimise disruption to economic life in NI. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 24, 2021

Northern Ireland Protocol

It is worth noting that the terms for the UK’s departure from the EU have Northern Ireland effectively still anchored to the bloc’s single market. The aim of the arrangement is to preserve a single economic area on the island of Ireland and prevent fragmentation that could endanger the peace agreement. However, it has also erected trade barriers between the region and the rest of the UK.

Britain has complained that the EU is enforcing checks on goods moving from the UK to Northern Ireland too strictly. EU has, however, refused to back down and argued that unless if checks are enforced between Britain and Northern Ireland, then goods can enter the bloc’s single market without abiding by the bloc’s standards. The EU leaders in a joint statement said that the relations with the UK should remain “mutually beneficial” and can under no circumstances undermine the integrity of the Single Market, the Customs Union or the EU’s decision-making autonomy.

