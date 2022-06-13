EU Calls On UK To Not Make Unilateral Changes To 'Irish' Part Of Brexit Agreement

The European Union has called on Britain to not make unilateral modifications to the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which is part of a post-Brexit trade agreement between the UK and the EU. On June 13, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in a telephone conversation, spoke to Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Shefchovych who is in charge of Brexit at the European Commission. Truss, according to Shefchovych, briefed him about the parliamentary effort, which allows for unilateral alterations to the agreement.

"The EU has always paid close attention to the impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland by offering viable solutions. Unilateral action is detrimental to mutual trust and is a path to uncertainty," Shefchovych stated, according to European Pravda.

The British government said that it will draft a legislation to override elements of the Brexit trade agreement reached with the European Union before the UK leaves the bloc in 2020. The action will be a dramatic escalation in the UK-EU dispute over Northern Ireland trade laws. If passed, the Bill would undo parts of a trade agreement that Johnson negotiated with the EU less than two years ago, such as easing checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

UK to publish summary of legal advice received on legislation

The EU has threatened reprisal, raising the possibility of a trade war between the two major trading partners. Although some legal experts believe the move is illegal, the UK government has stated that it will publish a summary of legal advice received on legislation. It is worth mentioning here that Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK that has a border with an EU member state, Ireland.

When the United Kingdom left the European Union and its borderless free trade zone, the two sides agreed to keep the Irish land border open and free of customs posts and other inspections because an open border is a key component of the peace process that ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland. Instead, some commodities entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, such as cattle and eggs, are subject to checks in order to protect the EU's single market.

Image: AP