EU Chief Applauds Bloc's Regulation To Reduce Gas Demand; Calls It 'decisive Step'

She wrote on Twitter, "I strongly welcome the endorsement by Council of the regulation to reduce gas demand and prepare for the winter. It is a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption. Thanks to today’s decision, Europe is now ready to address its energy security, as a Union."

Based on the EU Commission's "Save gas for a safe winter" proposal, which was presented last week, the Council quickly came to a political agreement that will enable an orderly and coordinated decrease in gas use throughout the EU in preparation for the next winter, Leyen said in a statement. The joint decision to cut back by 15% is quite significant and will help the bloc to stock up on supplies before winter, she added.

EU provided strong foundations in the face of Putin's energy blackmail: Leyen

"By acting together to reduce the demand for gas, taking into account all the relevant national specificities, the EU has secured the strong foundations for the indispensable solidarity between Member States in the face of the Putin's energy blackmail. The announcement by Gazprom that it is further cutting gas deliveries to Europe through Nord Stream 1, for no justifiable technical reason, further illustrates the unreliable nature of Russia as an energy supplier," Leyen stated.

Furthermore, the potential for an EU warning to be issued, resulting in mandatory gas consumption cutbacks throughout the member states, sends a clear message that the EU will take all necessary precautions to safeguard its supply security and protect its consumers, whether they be households or business.

Image: AP