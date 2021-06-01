EU Chief Calls The 2020s 'the Make Or Break Decade' To Tackle Climate Change

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on May 31 said that the world is at “the make or break decade” considering the climate crisis. During the virtual 2021 Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, or P4G, summit, Ursula said in her speech called for cooperation and working “together” to tackle the issue of climate change. She also said that even though the “finish line” in regards to climate change is three decades away, the 2020s is the deciding ten years. Therefore, European Commission President said that Europe is committed to reducing emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

Ursula said, “Even though the finish line is 30 years away, the race starts now. The 2020s is the ‘make or break' decade. And that is why Europe has committed to reduce our emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels. Our targets are now written into Europe's first ever Climate Law. So we are no longer discussing if, but rather how to wean ourselves off fossil fuels. Europe will be doing its part.”

“Change is never easy. But Europe has taken the decision because mankind cannot wait any longer. We have to do this together...So the more we partner for green growth, the quicker and easier it gets for all. The next six months are crucial for the health and wellbeing of our people and our planet. Let us work together. You can count on Europe,” she added.

2021 P4G Seoul Summit

The 2021 P4G Seoul Summit is hosted by the Republic of Korea and as per its official website, the summit is “a leading global acceleration event for market-based partnerships in developing countries.” The two-day summit began on May 30. The theme for PG4 this year was “Inclusive Green Recovery Towards Carbon Neutrality” in regards to boosting market-based partnerships and rally high-level political and private sector action to invest in P4G and scale these innovative solutions in P4G partner countries and beyond. The summit is also regarded as a “stepping stone” for COP26.

