EU Chief 'ready To Discuss' COVID-19 Patent Waivers To Achieve Global Immunisation

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on May 6 said that she is open for discussion on ways to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production for global immunisation. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the European Union (EU) chief said that the priority of the 27-nation-bloc is to manufacture as many COVID-19 jabs as possible to achieve global vaccination, for which the authorities are ready to discuss a “pragmatic solution”. She also hailed the EU for being at the “forefront” of deliveries of an effective vaccine to the rest of the world, as much as 200 million doses.

The European Commission President wrote on Twitter, “The EU is at the forefront of deliveries of effective vaccines to the rest of the world: So far, more than 200 million doses! As much as have been delivered to Europeans.”

“Our priority is to ramp up production to achieve global vaccination. At the same time we are open to discuss any other effective and pragmatic solution. In this context we are ready to assess how the US proposal could help achieve that objective,” she added.

In the short run, however, we call upon all vaccine producing countries to allow export immediately and to avoid measures that disrupt the supply chains. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 6, 2021

Von der Leyen’s remarks came as French President Emmanuel Macron said that he was “absolutely in favour” of the plan as pressure mounts for an action that could boost the bloc’s production and distribution around the world. US President Joe Biden’s administration on May 5 decided to support the temporary suspension of COVID-19 vaccine patent rights. However, the decision reportedly triggered anger from pharmaceutical companies and private establishments from some nations. As per the Guardian report, one diplomat has accused the United States of grandstanding and coming up with crowd-pleasing simplistic solutions to long-term problems.

Macron backs US move

As per the reports, French President Macron’s support for the US move marks a shift for the European nation that had previously argued that a patent waiver would hamper innovation. The German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also said that Berlin was open for discussion. This came after the head of the panel reviewing the World Health’s Organization handling of the pandemic, Helen Clark, the former New Zealand prime minister, earlier urged the nations that have blocked the temporary suspension of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 jabs such as the UK and EU to follow Washington’s lead and support the initiative.

Image credits: AP/PTI