EU Chief To Meet PM Modi During 2-day India Visit; To Focus On Trade, Digital Revolution

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is all set to hold talks with PM Narendra Modi and meet President Ram Nath Kovind, among other leaders.

Vibhuti Sanchala
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is all set to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet President Ram Nath Kovind, among other leaders. Ursula Von der Leyen will be on a two-day visit to India from April 24, marking her first visit to the country since taking office. Von der Leyen's visit comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited India this week. The leaders will discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis as well as ways to deepen the EU-India cooperation. 

Taking to Twitter, Ursula Von der Leyen wrote, "I'm off to New Delhi as we celebrate 60 years of Europe-India relations. 60 years during which we built a solid friendship. And a cooperation that we now both want to take to the next level. Looking forward to my discussions with @narendramodi."

The European Commission President also shared that the discussion with PM Modi will include taking the EU-India partnership forward by the means of "negotiating ambitious trade and investment agreements, connecting the world with Global Gateway, driving the digital revolution, fighting climate change, and achieving a just energy transition."

The European Commission President has been invited as the chief guest for this year's Raisina Dialogue. Two days ago, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "India and the European Union share a vibrant Strategic Partnership which has been witnessing strong growth with wider and deeper co-operation in political and strategic, trade and commerce, climate and sustainability, digital and technology aspects as well as people-to-people ties."

The EU-India leaders' meeting last took place in the month of May last year, which set new milestones with the decision to resume trade talks and the launch of the EU-India connectivity partnership. In a statement, the MEA stated, "The forthcoming visit of the President of the European Commission will be an opportunity to review progress and further intensify the multifaceted partnership with EU."

PM Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 24

Meanwhile, PM Modi will visit J&K on April 24. During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and support multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs. 7,500 crore. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Banihal Qazigund road tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crore. 

Image: AP, ANI

