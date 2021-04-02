EU Condemns 'harassment' Of Foreign Journalists In China, Slams Undue Working Restrictions

The European Union has condemned the alleged “harassment” of overseas journalists in China after a correspondent of a western media house had to relocate from Beijing to Taiwan following increased pressure from authorities. The EU on Friday called upon China to adhere to national and international law and ensure freedom of speech and press in the country. According to reports, China expelled at least 18 foreign journalists in 2020 alone.

“The EU has repeatedly expressed its concerns to the Chinese authorities at the undue working restrictions imposed on foreign journalists and reported related harassment. Professionalism and objectivity of foreign correspondents are increasingly put into question. Foreign correspondents play an important role in imparting information across frontiers and contributing to strengthening mutual understanding between the EU and China,” EU spokesperson Josep Borrell said in a statement.

BBC journalist forced to move

This comes after BBC journalist John Sudworth left China along with his wife, who is also a journalist, alleging that his family was under constant pressure from authorities in Beijing, who were upset with his reporting on alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. According to the South China Morning Post, China’s foreign ministry accused Sudworth and BBC of spreading fake news and slammed the journalist over leaving Beijing in hurry and not bothering to clear his name of legal action.

BBC also issued a statement on Wednesday saying the channel is proud of Sudworth’s award-winning reportage on Xinjiang, adding “he exposed truths the Chinese authorities did not want the world to know”. BBC further added that Sudworth has relocated his base to Taiwan and remains the China correspondent for the channel.

Our China correspondent @TheJohnSudworth has relocated. pic.twitter.com/G1NS0hUUWK — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) March 31, 2021

EU spokesperson Josep Borrell in his statement said the EU will continue to stand up for reliable media all around the world. Borrell said the EU is committed to safeguarding media freedom and pluralism. Borrell said the EU will continue to protect people’s rights to freely express their opinions both online and offline.

(Image Credit: AP)