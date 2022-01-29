EU Condemns Russia's Move To Impose Travel Ban On Its Officials; 'Lacks Transparency'

The European Union (EU) has condemned Russia's move to add more EU officials to the list of those who will be subject to travel restrictions. Russia has barred at least eight EU officials from entering the country.

This comes in response to EU sanctions against Russian security personnel over the imprisonment of President Vladimir Putin's main opposition competitor and Kremlin critic, Alexei Navalny. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday, January 28, that Moscow had extended the list of EU officials subject to travel restrictions.

Among those on the list are the heads of many European private military corporations as well as politicians. The move has been described by the Russian Foreign Ministry as a symmetric response to EU policy towards Russia. The EU External Action Service said in a statement that the union denounces the Russian authorities' decision to bar representatives of EU Member States and Institutions from entering the country.

"This decision lacks any legal justification and transparency and will meet an appropriate response. With it, Russia continues to fuel a climate of tensions in Europe instead of contributing to de-escalation," the statement read, as per ANI.

"EU's ultimate purpose is to restrain Russia's development": Kremlin

According to Moscow, the move is in retaliation for the EU's blacklisting of four top Russian security officers last month. "Such acts by the European Union make it clear that their ultimate purpose is to stifle our country's development at any cost," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

It further stated that those EU officials targeted are accused of pushing anti-Russian sanctions initiatives within the European Union's framework. The Russian foreign ministry stressed that the EU has not provided any evidence on the case either to Russian authorities or their own European partners.

Russia accuses the EU of acting in a 'hastily manner'

Russia further accused the EU of acting "hastily" and of making a confrontational political decision that violated not only the UN Security Council's international legal prerogatives, but also the Helsinki principles of non-interference in internal affairs.

It is to be mentioned here that the relationship between Russia and the European Union has deteriorated significantly in recent months. Meanwhile, Russia has also been accused by the West and Ukraine of deploying troops along the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. However, Russia has continuously denied having any such intentions against its former Soviet ally.

Image: AP