European Union (EU) foreign policy head Josep Borrell denounced the violence and destruction of property that took place in Belarus during Sunday protests against COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. According to a Belgian newspaper, about 50,000 people flooded the streets in the Belgian capital to demonstrate against the Coronavirus restrictions introduced in the country. On 23 January, criticising the violence, Borrell said, “Strongly condemn the senseless destruction and violence at the manifestation in Brussels today” including against European External Action Service (EEAS) and EU Service for Foreign Policy Instruments.

Borrell even thanked the Belgian law enforcement “for their action”. Additionally, EEAS said in statements shared on Twitter that the violence witnessed in Brussels on Sunday and attack on bloc’s premises are a “shameful violation” of everything that the agency is standing for. EEAS also expressed gratitude to the federal police of Belarus and asserted that the EU will continue defending peaceful paths of freedom and expression. It is to note that Belgian police fired water cannons and thick clouds of tear gas to disperse the people protesting against COVID-19 restrictions.

Protesters in Brussels yelled ‘Liberty!’

According to The Associated Press, the police said that demonstrators in the Belgian capital drew an estimated 50,000 people including some travelling from France, Germany and other nations to participate. The protesters yelled “Liberty!” as they marched and some of them indulged in violent confrontations with the law enforcement. Videos also emerged from Sunday protests showing black-clad individuals attacking a building used by the European Union’s diplomatic service, hurling projectiles at its entrance and even smashing the windows.

It is to note that protests in Brussels came after demonstrations took place in other European capitals on Saturday against the COVID-19 vaccine passports and other limitations that bloc’s member governments have imposed on the people as daily Coronavirus infections and hospitalisations surged due to Omicron variant. According to AP, in Brussels, a protest leader broadcasting over a loudspeaker shouted, “Come on people! Don’t let them take away your rights!”.

