EU Considering Criminalizing Hate Speech, Violence Against Women, LGBTQ+ Communities

A proposed plan suggests that the European Commission wants to change one of the EU's foundational texts to more strongly combat violence against women, LGBTQ+ people, and other minorities, as per Politico reports. On Wednesday, the Commission will approve a plan to outlaw hate speech and violence through EU-wide legislation. The regulations would allow the Commission to propose legislation to punish misogyny and anti-LGBTQ+ abuse both online and offline.

According to Politico, a statement was released which stated that in recent decades, there has been a sharp rise in hate speech and hate crime in Europe pointing to an increase in such speech since the commencement of the COVID pandemic. The statement also stated that hate is moving into the mainstream, targeting individuals and groups of people who share or are perceived to share a 'common characteristic,' such as race, ethnicity, language, religion, nationality, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, sex characteristics, or any other fundamental characteristic.

Commission intends to expand the list of EU offences

The EU is also working on the Digital Services Act, which would require online companies to crack down on unlawful content, according to Politico. The Commission intends to expand the list of EU offences. Terrorism, illegal drug trafficking, human trafficking, sexual exploitation of women and children, and corruption are all on the list.

The proposed approach would allow the Commission to press for legislation that would require EU capitals to combat violence against women, the LGBTQ+ community, people with disabilities, and the elderly, according to Politico. It may also pave the path for tougher anti-racism legislation. The Commission is especially concerned about internet violence. According to a survey of European female politicians cited in the document, 47% have received murder, rape, or beating threats on social media.

Request must be approved unanimously by the Council

The request must be approved unanimously by the Council in order for the Commission to eventually propose broad new anti-criminal EU legislation to combat hateful violence, according to Politico. Last week, the Commission chastised Germany, Hungary, and Luxembourg for failing to properly apply that regulation, and other countries including Belgium, Poland, Finland, and Greece have also been chastised for failing to follow the requirements.