EU Diplomatic Chief Says 'ready' To Talk With Iran On Nuclear Deal But 'time Is Pressing'

European Union’s diplomatic chief Josep Borrell, on Friday, said that he was “ready” to meet Iranian leaders in Brussels and revive the otherwise fraught negotiations on the 2015 nuclear deal. Addressing media reporters, the top diplomat further dismissed the possibility of a ‘Plan B’ if the diplomatic channels fail. Earlier this week, US State Secretary Antony Blinken and his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid jointly touted the possibility of taking an alternate path-possibly military action- in order to curb the Iranian nuclear threat.

“I know that the Iranians want to have some kind of previous talks with me as coordinator and with some members of the board of the JCPOA,” Borrell was quoted as telling the reporters by Times of Israel. "I’m ready, I’m ready to do that. But time is pressing," he further said.

Just a day ago, Borrel’s Chief of Staff Enrique Mora met with Iranian foreign minister Ali Bagheri in Tehran following which he announced that the Iranian administration had agreed to discuss the JCPOA deal “within coming days”. Reiterating the same, Borrel said that he was ready to receive Iranians at the EU headquarters in Brussels, but stopped short of stating a precise date for the same. Signed in 2015, JCPOA stands for Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Notably, the EU czar also highlighted that it was time for Iran to return to full compliance with the nuclear deal. Both Tehran and Washington have called on each other to return to full compliance with the deal before they could join. Earlier, Bagheri had “cast serious doubts” on the Biden administration to fulfill its obligations and also "criticised the inaction of the European parties in fulfilling their obligations."

Alternate Option ?

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid touted the need for an alternative to the JCPOA deal. Speaking during a meeting with US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan, Lapid said that Iran was increasingly becoming a “nuclear threshold state”. Earlier this week, Lapid had addressed a press conference along with US State Secretary Antony Blinken wherein he had warned of alternate plans to the nuclear deal if diplomatic pathways fail.

