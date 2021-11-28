EU Does Not Recognise New Taliban Regime, Says President Ursula Von Der Leyen

The European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on Saturday, 27 November, said that the EU will not recognise the Taliban regime, which has been imposed through violence. It is to mention that the Taliban had violently entered Kabul in mid-August, causing the US-backed government to step down. In September, the militants then announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan, following which they have been urging the international community to recognise the government formed by the Taliban.

However, in a statement, the EU President said, “European Union does not recognise the new regime, imposed through violence, but we need to prevent the imminent economic and social collapse that the country faces. We need to stand by the people of Afghanistan."

Further, von der Leyen also highlighted the humanitarian aid provided to Afghanistan, saying, “This is why, last month, we announced a package worth EUR 1 billion, including EUR 300 million in humanitarian aid. The European Union will keep on engaging with the countries in the region”.

Aftermath of Taliban takeover

Meanwhile, Russia, the US, Japan, Canada, France and the UK have expressed that they are not planning to recognise the government formed by the Taliban. Additionally, global financial organisations like World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have also refused to accept the all-male caretaker government of the Islamic Emirati after it was formed on September 8. The global leaders have vehemently condemned the lack of reflection of the "Afghan society" in the outfit-led cabinet of Afghanistan. This has also led to a halt in the disbursement of vital aids to the war-torn nation thus pushing it to the brink of "universal poverty."

Additionally, it is to mention that the US, for now, has no plans to release Afghanistan Financial Reserves worth $9.5 billion anytime soon. The IMF has also decided to halt fund supply to Afghanistan amidst rising political instability in the war-torn country. The decision was announced by IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice highlighting that the funds will remain suspended until there is clarity within the international community on recognition of the Taliban-led government.

(With inputs from ANI)