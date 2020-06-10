EU Does Not Want 'cold War' With China, Holds Meeting Before Summit

EU’s foreign minister Josep Borrell held bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and assured that the 27-nation-bloc does not want a “cold war”. This comes after the EU accused China of starting a campaign of spreading misinformation during coronavirus outbreak and also expressing ‘grave concern’ over Beijing’s developments in Hong Kong. However, Brussels has restated that they ‘have to engage’ with Beijing to achieve the global objectives. Borrell reportedly insisted on June 10 that the bloc was “not starting anything” with China and the same message has been reassured to Wang in the talks.

"I told him: 'Don't worry, Europe is not going to embark on any kind of Cold War with China'," Borrell said.

After the bilateral talks, Borrell said that the meeting was a long one that happened virtually before the 10th annual Strategic Dialogue between the European Union and China to prepare for the forthcoming summit. This was the first strategic dialogue of Borrell with Wang as EU’s High Representative but he said that it was their fourth opportunity to exchange views since he started his mandate in the bloc.

EU raised the issue of Hong Kong

In the same meeting, Borrell said that he raised the issue of the former British colony with the Chinese representative and noted the risk that undermines Hong Kong’s autonomy with Beijing’s new security bill. Earlier, he had said that China's move to limit Hong Kong’s role in ‘One Country, Two Systems’ with its new legislation has damaged its ties with Beijing but also acknowledged that imposing sanctions would not resolve the crisis situation. EU’s Borrell previously said in a press briefing that the union expresses “grave concern” over the recent steps taken by China and noted that the developments in Hong Kong were “not in conformity with its international commitments”.

EU’s High Representative, “Of course, I also raised the steps taken by China in Hong Kong, which risk to seriously undermine the 'One Country, Two Systems' principle and the high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong.”

“I have been talking about this issue, receiving explanations from the China side, but I put on the table the need for China to take steps to de-escalate the situation and respect its international commitments and the Hong Kong Basic Law,” he added.

