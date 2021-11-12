EU Drug Agency Approves 2 Anti-COVID-19 Medicines For People At Severe Risk

On Thursday, November 11, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the authorization of two medicines against COVID-19. It has been authorized for people at risk of severe disease. The agency in a statement said that the monoclonal antibody medicines - a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab, as well as the drug regdanvimab - have both been shown to minimise the risk of hospitalisation and death in patients with serious COVID-19. The EMA called both drugs' safety profiles "favourable," noting that, despite a modest number of side effects, "the medicines' benefits outweigh their risks," reported The Associated Press (AP).

Roche manufactures the casirivimab and imdevimab drug combination, which received an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in November. The EMA stated that the combination of regdanvimab, casirivimab and imdevimab be given to adults over the age of 12 years who don't need oxygen but are at risk of worsening COVID-19. It was also said that combo medicine might be used as a preventative measure. Both drugs must be given intravenously, stated the EMA as reported by the news agency.

Regdanvimab manufactured by Celltrion Healthcare in Hungary

It is worth noting here that Celltrion Healthcare in Hungary manufactures Regdanvimab, which has already been approved by South Korea. Antibody therapies are one of only a few treatments that can mitigate COVID-19's worst consequences, and they're the sole option for patients with mild-to-moderate cases who haven't been admitted to the hospital. The drugs are lab-made versions of virus-blocking antibodies that aid in the fight against infections. The treatments work by delivering concentrated dosages of one or two antibodies to the patient.



Meanwhile, on Wednesday, November 10, the European Medicines Agency announced that it had started looking into the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6 to 11. EMA has begun evaluating an application to expand the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, to children, according to a statement from the agency, as reported by ANI. Before an official statement allowing Spikevax to be used on children in the aforementioned age group is released, the data and results from the medical study will be reviewed by the EMA's human medicines committee.

