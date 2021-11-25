EU Drug Regulator Approves Using Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccines For Kids Amid COVID Resurgence

In a major breakthrough, the European Union (EU) drug regulator, on Thursday authorized Pfizer/BioNTech’s Coronavirus vaccine for use on children between ages 5 to 11 years. The decision comes days after American and Israeli regulators gave a green signal to kid-size dose (1/3rd of adult shots) of the vaccine. Notably, the decision by the European Medicines Authority (EMA) would now enable the vaccine to reach millions of elementary school kids across the continent which is now battling a resurgence of the COVID infection.

Israel begins vaccinating kids

Earlier this week, Israel commenced COVID vaccination for children. According to a report by the Times of Israel, the Zionist state began the vaccination process on Monday afternoon and soon after, over 24,000 slots were booked for the next day. Notably, a mild dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (kids-sized-dose) will be used for immunisation purposes.

Speaking in the aftermath, the country’s Coronavirus czar Salman Zarka, said that it was a celebration day for children and parents “who can not protect their children”. Furthermore, he said that the vaccination would help children in resuming their normal lives as well as facilitate their protection against respiratory infection.

“The disease is mild [in children], but there are cases where the disease can continue with long-term symptoms such as insomnia and muscle aches,” Zarka warned. He further added, “Along with protecting children, the vaccine provides a solution to a normal and uninsulated life. It will help parents get back to normal.”

Meanwhile, on November 3, the team belonging to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) deliberated upon the same, discussing at length whether the jabs would be beneficial to all 28 million children in the country. A final recommendation from the American health body came hours after, giving a final clearance to the Pfizer/BioNTech shots.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from AP)