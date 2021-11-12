EU Drug Regulatory Agency To Put Brain Blood Clot Warning On AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

The EU drug regulatory agency stated on Thursday that they have been witnessing instances of blood clots in the brain after AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines were administered to the individuals. The agency further suggests listing this abnormality as an uncommon side effect of the vaccine after analysing the cases which do not exhibit low platelet count.

Citing an updated statement from the EU agency, ANI reported, “Events of cerebrovascular venous and sinus thrombosis (CVST) without thrombocytopenia have been observed very rarely following vaccination with Vaxzevria.” The AZD1222-coded Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been marketed as 'Covishield' and 'Vaxzevria' among others and was developed by Oxford–AstraZeneca.

Furthermore, the European Medicines Agency has reported a total number of 458 instances up to September 30, of vaccinated patients suffering a stroke accompanied by a brain bleed. The vast majority of incidents happened within four weeks following immunisation with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine doses. Some of the incidents resulted in death.

According to the regulatory agency, CVST should indeed be added to the product labelling as a side effect of "unknown frequency". Whenever a blood clot develops in the venous sinuses of the brain, it is known as CTVS or cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. In April, the vaccination was labelled as having a "very rare" adverse effect of blood clots developing in the brain when the blood platelet count was low. This is alarming because the clot prevents blood from leaving the brain. As a result, the blood arteries get clogged with pressure. This can cause brain enlargement and bleeding which can further lead to brain haemorrhage, as per the Cedars Sinai website.

AstraZeneca to form new vaccines unit

Meanwhile, as per The Guardian, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, AstraZeneca is forming a new vaccines unit. According to the corporation, this new division would gather all the personnel together who were previously working in separate sections of the company. This would unite teams from Research and innovation, production, commercialization, and medicine who will be committed to the COVID-19 vaccine and adjusted variants to cope with the new Sars-CoV-2 variations.

The change will not need more expenditure on vaccinations, rather it would make it easier for the firm to continue producing the COVID-19 injection in the long run. For providing vaccination to the poorer countries, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has portrayed a major role as it is typically less expensive than other vaccines which are approximately $5 per dosage. Further, from the 1.8 billion dosages of the vaccine which have been distributed across 170 nations, AstraZeneca has provided 38 per cent of the vaccinations for Covax, an UN-backed program for low- and middle-income nations.

