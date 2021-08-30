EU Expected To Recommend Reimposing Restrictions On US Travellers Amid Rising COVID Cases

As the number of coronavirus cases is growing day by day in the United States, the European Union (EU) diplomats said on Monday that they are aiming to suggest the member states of the EU restore the restrictions on visitors from the US. Earlier in June, the 27-nation bloc suggested lifting the restriction on US travellers before the summer tourism season commenced. However, if the EU will impose these restrictions, the US will be again dropped from the safe list of countries for nonessential travel.

More about reinstating restrictions

As per EU officials, the guidelines may arrive as soon as this week. As the evaluation process is still underway, they gave the information in total anonymity. Nevertheless, any decision would be not binding as there is no uniform COVID-19 tourism policy in the EU. The individual governments of the countries have the power to decide whether or not to keep the country's boundaries open to American visitors. The list is updated by the European Council depending on factors related to coronavirus infection levels. The list is re-evaluated every two weeks. In the previous 14 days, the criteria for being placed on the EU list is 75 additional COVID-19 instances per 100,000 people. Over the few weeks, the number of Coronavirus cases in the United States has risen to over 1,100 a day, the highest peak since mid-March.

The week before, the number of new illnesses per day was more than 152,000, reverting to the end of January, while the number of individuals hospitalised with the coronavirus was about 85,000, the highest level since early February. With over 39 million illnesses and 637,539 fatalities, the United States has been the worst impacted country in the entire world.

US COVID-19 condition

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 52.1 percent of the US population has fully been inoculated as of Saturday. As per statistics from federal health officials and Johns Hopkins University, Florida was at the highest Covid-19 hospitalisation percentage in the US on Saturday, with 75 people per 100,000 inhabitants in hospitals with the COVID-19 disease. It also hit a new pandemic record for COVID-19 infections on Friday, with nearly 690 new cases per 100,000 individuals reported every day from August 20 to August 26, according to state data.

In South Carolina, Louisiana, and Texas, less than half of the population are fully vaccinated. According to studies, complete immunisation is required for optimum prevention against the Delta form.

Image Credit: AP