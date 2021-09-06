EU Foreign Policy Chief Condemns Guinea Coup Attempt, Calls For President's Release

European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has condemned the coup in Guinea. On Sunday, an unverified video surfaced online which showed nine unnamed soldiers surrounding the country’s President Alpha Conde hours after heavy gunfires were heard near the presidential palace. However later, the defence ministry said the coup attempts were thwarted by the National Guards. Notably, the head of Guinea’s special forces, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, also appeared in the broadcast announcing the takeover.

Meanwhile, the EU official condemned the forceful seizure of power and demanded the immediate release of the Guinean president. Furthermore, he urged all the involved parties to respect the rule of law and the well being of the country’s residents.

According to BBC, the soldiers justified the siege stating that it stemmed from the Conde administration’s corruption, mismanagement and poverty. Soon after the alleged takeover, the soldiers announced that the country’s constitution had been dissolved, adding that they will form a new, more inclusive one. The soldiers also announced a new moniker for them- The National Committee of Gathering and Development.

Guinea's President criticised for corrupt system, authoritarian rule

President Conde has faced mounting criticism since he assumed the third term in office, saying the two-term limit did not apply to him because of a constitutional referendum he had put forth. He was re-elected, but the decision called for violent demonstrations on the streets. The Opposition told the media that dozens were killed.

Conde, who is 83, could remain in power until 2030 if he wins again in 2025. He first came to power in 2010 in the country's first democratic election since independence from France in 1958. While few observed his presidency as a fresh start, others claim that Guinea is mired by decades of corrupt, authoritarian rule. Opponents say he failed to improve Guineans' history, most of whom live in poverty despite the country's vast mineral riches. In 2011, he narrowly survived an assassination attempt after gunmen surrounded his residence overnight and pounded his bedroom with rockets. The rock-propelled grenade landed inside the compound while one of his security officers was killed.

Image: AP