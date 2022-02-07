EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell Blames Gas Shortage On Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Amid tensions with Ukraine, Russia is being blamed for the gas shortage in Europe by the European Union's (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borell. He also asked for more diversification of import routes and suppliers of gas. As per the reports of Sputnik, the EU's foreign policy leader stated that energy has long been a major geopolitical concern and that it is at the top of their agenda, due to high costs and gas supply issues brought on by the Russian conflict. He also suggests that the EU's energy dependence on Russia has long loomed, with the group importing more than 40% of its natural gas from Russia.

Borell also claimed that the EU had been careless in removing itself from Russian imports. He further stated that Russia has strengthened its resilience against economic sanctions in recent years by raising its foreign currency reserves, far more than the EU has done to strengthen its capacity to deal with probable gas supply disruptions, according to Sputnik.

Time for the EU to explore other gas sources

He also said that it is now time for the EU to explore for other gas sources and build strategic gas reserves. He then mentioned that Norway, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Algeria as potential LNG suppliers. He continued by stating that these efforts will be more successful if they invest in connections with potential LNG suppliers, not as a quick fix, but as part of their interest in creating more strategic ties.

Talking about Ukraine, Borrell said the EU wants to enhance reverse flows to the nation within the current gas transportation network, ahead of the country's scheduled synchronisation with the European energy grid in 2023, according to Sputnik. However, he added that true energy security can only be achieved by increasing domestic renewables investment and improving market ties with the EU.

EU should keep trying to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels

To protect itself from future price shocks, Borrell highlighted that the EU should keep trying to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and invest in hydrogen and solar, according to Sputnik. He also said that gas prices across the EU are already 6 to 10 times higher than they were a year ago. As a result, electricity prices and inflation are rising. He predicted that if energy prices remained high until 2022, the post-pandemic recovery would be severely hampered.

Image: AP/ Representative