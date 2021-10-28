EU Gas Price Hike: Spain’s Inflation Hits 29-year High In ‘fastest Pace’ Since 1992

Spain’s inflation rate this week soared to a record high for the first time since September 1992 when the European country’s traditional currency Peseta came under pressure due to rising inflation, pushing the Spanish government to devalue the currency by 24.9% to spur exports and curb an inflation rate that spiralled close to 30%. As of Wednesday, the steep energy prices across Europe pushed Spain’s inflation to a whopping 5.5%, an estimated 1.1% higher than was predicted by the financial experts, a survey by Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) has found.

Power costs surge, petrol price hike triggers nationwide inflation

According to INE’s press release, the overall surge in the power costs has pushed the petrol and fuel prices upwards acting as the main driver for the cause of inflation, pushing the government to reduce the taxes on the domestic power bills countrywide. In a drastic measure, last month, Spain slashed the VAT tax rate on electricity bills to 10% from 21% to provide relief to the consumers as the energy prices spiked uncontrollably. This cut is expected to cost the Spanish government 560 million euros ($668.53 million) in lost revenue by the end of 2021, government spokesperson Maria Jesus Montero told a presser.

Bank of Spain’s governor, Pablo Hernandez told the Spanish newspaper The Olive Press that the country expects high inflation figures to continue for few months. Furthermore, the former described the inflation situation in Spain as ‘transitory’.

[Credit: Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE)]

Additionally, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez suggested putting a cap on what consumers pay for gas in an effort to curb the increasing costs of natural gas and electricity, local Spanish newspaper El Pais reported. The electricity costs in Spain this Monday hit an all-time high of €154.16 per megawatt-hour (MWh), more than triple the figure which was registered by the EU nation one year ago when the price was approximately €46. National Statistics Institute (INE), this month showed that the consumers’ electricity bills grew 7.8% in August from a month earlier, and 34.9% from August 2020 that triggering inflation to levels not seen by the country since the demise of dictator general Franco in 1975. Just last month, Spain’s inflation rate stood at 23.6%, the biggest since December 1977, according to INE’s statistics.