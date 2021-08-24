EU Gave $67 Mn In Humanitarian Assistance For Afghanistan In 2021: Commission Spokesman

The European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari on August 24 said that the EU provided 57 million euros ($67 million) in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan in 2021 so far. While speaking at a press briefing, Ujvari also added that neighbouring countries hosting Afghan refugees separately even got 22 million euros. It is worth mentioning that the EU official’s comments come just before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s announcement of an increase in financial support for Afghans.

"Only this year, we've provided 57 million euros already. If you look at the region broadly, we've provided money for Afghan refugees in neighbouring countries - Uzbekistan, Iran, they've reached collectively an allocation of 22 million euros from us until now," Ujvari said.

In a separate statement on Twitter, von der Leyen said, “At today's @G7 Leaders call, I will announce an increase in the humanitarian support for Afghans, in and around the country, from EU budget from over EUR50m [USD 58.7 million] to over EUR200m”.

This humanitarian aid will come on top of Member States' contributions to help the people of Afghanistan. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 24, 2021

Von der Leyen has said that humanitarian assistance will be the EU’s main contribution to help the people of the war-torn country. Previously, she had also said that she would propose an increase in the 57 million euros in humanitarian aid which the Commission had allocated this year for Afghanistan. The head of the EU executive said EU development aid is tied to respect of human rights, good treatment of minorities and respect for the rights of women and girls.

EU has not recognised the Taliban

Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen stated that the European Union has not recognised the Taliban and is not holding formal negotiations with the militant group, who gained control of Kabul on August 15. "We may well hear the Taliban's words but we will measure them above all by their deeds and actions," von der Leyen told a news conference. She also added that the commission was ready to provide funding to EU countries that help resettle refugees, and she planned to raise the resettlement issue at a G7 meeting.

Additionally, the EU Commissioner has urged European Union members to accept Afghanistan migrants fleeing Kabul. She said that all EU countries that had missions in Afghanistan needed to provide enough quotas to ensure that people who needed protection received it. She further stated that the Commission is prepared to look into the appropriate budgetary measures to support EU member states that will step up and assist in the resettlement of migrants.

