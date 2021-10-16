EU Health Chief Warns Of 'twindemic' Of COVID & Seasonal Flu; Urges People To Get Vaccine

The European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides on Friday, 15 October, warned that as winter is just around the corner, the circulation of viruses that cause COVID-19 and seasonal influenza could possibly trigger a “twindemic”. According to a press release, Kyriakides noted that around 40,000 people in the EU lose their lives each year due to influenza-related causes even without the pandemic. Ahead of EU’s Flu Awareness Campaign week, she called for action and urged officials to ensure that health systems do become overboard in the coming months.

“As we move from autumn to winter, a time of the year where respiratory illnesses become more present, including seasonal influenza and of course COVID-19, we need to take action and ensure our health systems do not become overburdened. Even without the pandemic, up to 40,000 people in the EU lose their lives each year due to influenza-related causes,” Kyriakides said.

“I strongly encourage everyone to take seasonal influenza seriously and to get vaccinated against it. With the pandemic as a backdrop, flu vaccination is even more important and necessary than ever,” she added.

As flu season approaches, we must prevent what could become a twindemic of #COVID19 and flu.



🔸Vaccination remains the best form of protection. I invite everyone, especially the most vulnerable, to get their flu vaccination as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/cteZt0vKvO — Stella Kyriakides (@SKyriakidesEU) October 15, 2021

'Must prevent twindemic'

Further, the EU Commission for Health and Food Safety urged authorities to increase flu vaccination rates and close the remaining COVID-19 vaccination gaps in a bid to ensure the protection of the most vulnerable population. Kyriakides noted that with COVID-19 restrictions in place, the EU had an “extremely mild” flu season last year. “Let's ensure that we do not have a resurgence this year, as our societies gradually reopen," she warned.

“With the circulation of both viruses, we must prevent what could potentially become a “twindemic” of COVID-19 and flu,” Kyriakides said.

As per the press note, Kyriakides also went on to say that COVID-19 vaccination is the “most effective” form of influenza prevention. However, she added that despite this, there are considerable differences between the EU Member States when it comes to the overall uptake of influenza vaccinations. Kyriakides informed that while there are member states with almost 70 per cent of their elderly vaccinated, there are some where less than 10 per cent of their elderly are vaccinated.

She added, “We need to change this. This year, we need to protect more people…Now is the time to start making flu vaccine appointments!"

(Image: AP/Unsplash)