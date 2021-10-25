EU Hopes To Reopen Diplomatic Mission In Kabul; Coordinate Aid Efforts

The European Union (EU) hopes to restore its diplomatic mission in Afghanistan in the coming months as part of an effort to strengthen ties with the new Taliban administration. Brussels will return to Kabul to coordinate assistance activities and continuous evacuation of certain Afghans, reported Financial Times, a UK based newspaper. This decision comes as the international community is chalking out ways to deal with the country's new leadership. The bloc has stated that it will take a "measured approach" to the outfit, exploring dialogue with the administration, without recognising it, reported the news outlet.

Last month, the EU dispatched an exploratory mission to Afghanistan to investigate the viability of sending ambassadors back to Kabul, in the hopes of putting a one-billion-euro regional aid package on the table. The EU's Foreign Affairs and Security Policy spokesperson, Nabila Massrali, stated that a final decision has not yet been taken on the security provision.

EU's Nabila Massrali: Attempting to build a limited ground presence

"We can affirm that we are attempting to build a limited ground presence. We are unable to discuss the facts due to security concerns," she was quoted as saying by the UK based newspaper. "This is not a sign of acknowledgement, as we have frequently stated. We want to be closer to the Afghan people who need our support so that we can better serve them, and that means engaging with the Taliban," she added.

Earlier this month, during a virtual G20 meeting, the European Commission offered a €1 billion support package for Afghans and neighbouring nations to address the pressing humanitarian needs. European Commission's president Ursula von der Leyen stated in a release that the socio-economic situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating, putting hundreds of thousands of Afghans at risk as winter approaches. The announcement came as the EU's overall development assistance to Afghanistan remains frozen.

The US has refused to release Afghanistan's frozen assets but stated that it is committed to providing humanitarian help to Afghan nationals and that the Taliban must assist in the distribution process. Wally Adeyemo, the US Deputy Minister of Finance highlighted the importance of maintaining pressure on the Taliban, saying that the Afghan people should not be harmed, reported ANI. On August 15, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, and the country has since been wracked by humanitarian and economic disasters.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)