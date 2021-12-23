EU Imposes 15% Tax Rate On Multinational Companies As Part Of Its Global Tax Agreement

The European Union has decided to enact a minimum of 15% corporate tax for multinational corporations. European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni announced the launch stating that he anticipated the 27 member states to agree on the fine details within six months, despite some European capitals expressing doubt, as per the reports of the Guardian. The agreement was reached earlier this year by 136 nations and jurisdictions, which sets an effective corporate tax rate of 15% for multinationals and other large enterprises with a turnover of more than €750 million.

The tax rate adjustment is part of the Build Back Better Act, which also includes funds for social security and combating the climate emergency. However, in recent months, Hungary and Estonia have expressed worries about the minimum wage. Hungary has a business tax rate of 9% and is in conflict with the EU over its failure to sign off on plans to spend billions of euros in recovery funds. The Estonian government, on the other hand, is concerned about the impact of the minimum interest rate on the country's attractiveness to foreign direct investment.

They are not eliminating tax competitiveness

Gentiloni, who is also a former Italian prime minister claims that they are not eliminating tax competitiveness and that varying countries will continue to have highly different amounts of business taxation, according to the Guardian. He explained that what they are doing is putting a limit, on the race to the bottom. He also said he was certain that the directive would gain the requisite EU unanimity. The US president, Joe Biden, pushed for the accord among members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

According to the Guardian, the businesses will be permitted to remove an amount of income equal to 5% of the value of tangible assets and 5% of payroll. Exclusions will be higher over a 10-year transition period, beginning with 8% of tangible assets and 10% of payroll.

In the midst of a global crisis

Tove Maria Ryding of the European Network on Debt and Development, which represents 53 non-governmental organisations working on the issue, according to the Guardian, claims that they are in the midst of a global crisis and unfortunately, neither the EU nor the OECD has the courage to propose a truly ambitious reform of corporate tax rules, which could have mobilised the billions needed to fill budget gaps.

Image: AP