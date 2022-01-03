EU Imposes Curbs On Coloured Tattoo Ink To Save People From Cancer; Artists Voice Concern

The new limitations imposed by the European Union over coloured tattoo ink will come into effect in the coming days as part of the bloc's initiatives to safeguard individuals from potentially hazardous chemicals. Starting January 4, nearly 4,000 chemicals that are used in the manufacturing of coloured tattoo inks and permanent make-up will be restricted, generating concern among artists throughout the continent, Independent reported. Earlier in January 2020, the EU's Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) system had marked the aforementioned 4,000 chemicals illegal.

According to the regulatory agency, some of these chemicals are already prohibited in top-of-the-skin cosmetics and can pave way for "cancer" or genetic abnormalities. Justifying the decision to prohibit coloured inked tattoos, REACH argued, “the aim is not to ban tattooing, but to make the colours used in tattoos and permanent make-up safer,” reported the Metro.

Furthermore, while member states accepted the restrictions a year ago, the ink industry was given a 12-month transition period to change its ink formulas. However, as per the Metro, the tattoo artists have claimed that suppliers have been reluctant to respond, making it difficult for many individuals to receive colourful tattoos. In addition to this, a 24-month time limit was also provided for two colours in particular, "Pigment Blue 15:3" and "Pigment Green 7," since they are hard to replace, reported Independent.

Tattoo chemicals contain harmful carcinogenic aromatic amines: EU

According to EU data, these chemical compounds comprise "azodyes, carcinogenic aromatic amines, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, metals, and methanol." Meanwhile, on the other hand, strong proof of possible cancer risk from coloured tattoo ink is scarce. Yet, European tattoo artists have been worried that the new regulations would negatively impact their business.

Protesting against the limitation of Blue 15:3 and Green 7 in particular, a petition has been set up as these colours are “existential” for the sector and are of the highest significance. Furthermore, over 175,000 people have signed a petition to "save the pigments." However, supporters feel that if the ban goes into force, it will have a long-term severe influence on the economic competitiveness of European tattooists and colour manufacturers in comparison to suppliers outside the EU, and would "seriously jeopardise the very existence of this profession", Metro reported.

Despite the fact that some chemical compounds in tattoo ink have been confirmed to be carcinogenic which means they have the potential to cause cancer, other studies have labelled this as "coincidental." One supporter notes a government assessment of Germany that determined that data on the toxicity of the chemicals was lacking, Independent reported.

