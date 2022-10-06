A European lawmaker cut off her hair during a debate in the European Union Parliament to extend support to Iranian women. The Iraqi-born Swedish Member of Parliament, Abir Al-Sahlani asserted that she wanted to give a message to the women of Iran that they have been heard and they have a voice in the European Parliament. According to ANI, Sahlani criticised European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell for not offering support to protesters in Iran and even called him a "spineless coward."

"I wanted to show the women of Iran that they have been heard and that they have a voice in the European Parliament. I wanted to make a physical manifestation (by cutting off my hair), not just a speech, to underline the anger I feel," ANI quoted Abir Al-Sahlani as saying.

Notably, protests erupted in Iran after a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died while in the custody of 'morality' police on 16 September. Abir Al-Sahlani stressed that Borrell has refrained from supporting protesters in Iran and added that his behaviour has "frustrated" her. Sahlani asserted that she wanted to demonstrate to the women that "we can act and not just things." She called for the clear stance of Sweden and the European Union in supporting Iranian protesters. Speaking to ANI, Sahlani underscored that she wanted to "make physical manifestation" by chopping her hair.

"The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, has shown everything but the same courage. He has cowardly refrained from supporting the protesters in Iran. That has made me so frustrated, that he is such a spineless coward,"Abir Al-Sahlani said as per ANI.

Traditionen att klippa av sig håret i protest är tusenårig.

Den visar att ilskan är starkare än förtryckarens makt.

Irans kvinnor har fått nog.

EU borde visa samma mod och ge dem fullt stöd. pic.twitter.com/0FdMB9XoXu — AbirAlsahlani (@AbirAlsahlani) October 4, 2022

Abir Al-Sahlani urges Josep Borrell to 'speak up'

In her speech at European Parliament, Abir Al-Sahlani offered her support to protesters in Iran and called on Josep Borrell to speak up and act. She further said, "The hands of the regimes of the mullahs in Iran are stained with blood. Neither history nor Allah or god almighty will forgive you for the crimes against humanity that you are committing against your own citizens." She called on Iran to immediately stop violence against men and women of the country. She stressed that the EU will stand with protesters until the "women in Iran are free." Abir Al-Sahlani in her speech said, “Until Iran is free, our fury will be bigger than the oppressors.” She concluded her speech by taking out a scissor and cutting her ponytail.

Iran Protests

Protests erupted in Iran after a 22-year-old Iranian woman died in the custody of 'morality' police on 16 September. She was allegedly arrested for loosely wearing a headscarf. After her death, the furious women protesters shared videos on social media where they could be seen cutting their hair and burning headscarves to demonstrate opposition to Amini's death. Iran Human Rights Group has claimed that at least 154 people, including children, have been killed in the nationwide protests in Iran. Meanwhile, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has stressed that he was "heartbroken" over the death of Mahsa Amini. However, he blamed the United States for causing unrest in Iran.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP/Twitter/@AbirAlsahlani