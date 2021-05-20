EU Lawmakers Likely To Freeze Comprehensive Agreement On Investment (CAI) Deal With China

The European Parliament is determined to pass a motion on Thursday pushing to formally freeze the European investment agreement with China in the wake of sanctions on European Union (EU) lawmakers by Beijing.

According to Politico, the draft motion also calls on the EU to step up coordination with the US to deal with China. It also stresses that any trade deal with Taiwan "should not be held hostage" by deal with Beijing. If passed, the vote is expected to further blow to initial expectations that the deal- seven years in the making and aimed at opening up the Chinese market- could enter the ratification process in a few months' time.

"Draft Motion Backed by Biggest Political Groupings": Politico

The EU Parliament will vote to urge that "any consideration of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, as well as any discussion on ratification by the European Parliament, have justifiably been frozen because the Chinese sanctions are in place." Politico had reported that the draft was backed by the biggest political groupings.

The EU will also demand that "China lift the sanctions before dealing with CAI, without prejudice to the final outcome of the CAI ratification process, and says Members of the European Parliament (MEPS) expect the European Commission "to consult with Parliament before taking any steps towards the conclusion and signature of the CAI". The text further calls on the Commission to use the debate around CAI as a leverage instrument to improve the protection of human rights and support for civil society in China.

EU's Concerns Over Forced Labour in Xinjiang

Concerns pertaining to forced labour in Xinjiang, the European Parliament's motion reiterated its request that the Commission and the European External Action Service swiftly finalise a supply-chain business advisory with guidance for companies on the exposure to the risk of using Uyghur forced labour and providing support in urgently identifying alternative sources of supply.

EU-China Relationship Hardened Over Time

Relations between the European Union and China have taken a sharp turn definitely for the worse owing to tit-for-tat sanctions imposed by Beijing and Brussels. Earlier this year, Brussels had announced sanctions against officials involved in China's gross human rights violations against its ethnic Uyghur minority in its northwest Xinjiang region. Beijing retaliated with its own sanctions on 10 EU individuals and four entities, including five MEPs.

EU-China relations soured dramatically on March 22 after the European bloc had announced travel bans and asset freezes for four Chinese officials over their roles in the mistreatment of their nation’s Uyghur minority. China then retaliated with a much larger set of sanctions targeting a number of EU lawmakers, researchers and institutions. China sabotaged its own prospects for securing a sought-after investment agreement with the European Union after it penalised politicians, researchers and institutions.