EU Lawmakers Revoke Investment Deals With China, Slam Nation Over Human Rights Violations

European Union (EU) on Wednesday, pledged to block the EU- China investment deal while dozens of Brussels lawmakers denounced China's attempts to "gag" European critics via sanctions. The EU's take on China has hardened over a period. According to South China Morning Post, at a debate in the European Parliament more than 30 members took the floor to condemn the sanctions imposed by Beijing last month. They denounced the sanctions and targeted a host of elected officials, ambassadors, academics and think tanks.

According to South China Morning Post, at the beginning of the debate, the EU's Chief Diplomat Joseph Borrell said that he stood in "full solidarity" with sanctioned Members of the European Parliament but reiterated the need to engage with China on multiple fronts. MEPs repeatedly took an affront at China's efforts to shut down criticism of its human rights record. President Ursula von der Leyen said in a letter outlining the report to the European Council comprising leaders of the 27 EU countries-

"“The reality is that the EU and China have fundamental divergences, be it about their economic systems and managing globalization, democracy and human rights, or on how to deal with third countries. These differences are set to remain for the foreseeable future and must not be brushed under the carpet."

EU members warned China that the investment deal was on the rocks and also took aim at European Commission officials who they claimed to have prioritised commercial ties with the world's second-largest economy at the expense of human rights. Emmanuel Maurel, a left-wing French MEP said in a statement that seemed aimed as much at EU as Chinese ones,

"If we want to show once and for all that the EU is not just a supermarket rather has principles.. we have come up with some tangible action, and that means we need to reject the investment agreement."

A socialist MEP Maria Arena from Belgium expressed contempt by saying,

"If pro-democracy rights in Hong Kong or Taiwan cannot be discussed in the parliament then nothing can be discussed in this parliament."

Beijing had sanctioned the parliament's entire Subcommittee on Human Rights, a move that restricts access to some witnesses who fear that they may also be facing sanctions by China. According to vice-chair Hannah Neumann,

"This is a regime arbitarily shooting a shotgun targeting our freedom of expression, our freedom of research and our rights as members of parliament. So when it comes to the agreement or investment that China wants us to ratify, we may be able to disucss the economic dimension at length, but we are kept by China from discussing its effects on human rights, and I am not willing to let a foreign country dictate to me how to do my job."

Neuman took to Twitter to impose the same. The German vice-chair published.

#China has sanctioned many MEPs, the DROI Committee @EP_HumanRights, 27 PSC ambassadors & a number of think tankers.

These are not counter sanctions: This is a shotgun targeting our #FreedomOfExpression. #EP should refuse to even start discussing the #CAI, let alone ratify it. pic.twitter.com/DfKOLCggWa — Dr. Hannah Neumann (@HNeumannMEP) April 29, 2021

EU's take on China gets hardened over time

The Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, or CAI, was agreed to in principle at the end of last year. This was due for final ratification by the European Parliament. EU-China relations soured dramatically on March 22 after the European bloc had announced travel bans and asset freezes for four Chinese officials over their roles in the mistreatment of their nation’s Uyghur minority. China then retaliated with a much larger set of sanctions targeting a number of EU lawmakers, researchers and institutions. China sabotaged its own prospects for securing a sought-after investment agreement with the European Union after it penalised politicians, researchers and institutions.

The MEPs reiterated their serious concerns regarding human rights issues in China including alleged forced labour camps and a crackdown in Hong Kong against anti-government protestors and the persecution of the Uyghur minority in the province of Xinjiang. Denouncing the retaliatory sanctions, the MEPs slammed Chinese attempts to "interfere in the democratic life of our nations and our European Union".