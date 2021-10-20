EU Leaders Expected To Seek Way Out Of Brexit Trade Impasse This Week

Leaders and negotiators from the European Union and the UK are expected to meet in Brussels this week to discuss ways to break a deadlock over the bloc's trade deals without the formal European Parliament backing. Apart from the broader free trade deals, the two sides will discuss COVID-19, digital transformation, energy prices, migration, and external relations in a meeting that precedes COP26 on climate change scheduled for October 31 until November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, UK. During the first working session of the European Council meeting due for October 21 and 22, UK and EU will discuss the current hike in energy prices, a challenge during the post-pandemic recovery, as well as hold a strategic discussion on trade.

“When it comes to the EU's global influence, trade remains the most effective instrument in our toolbox. We will discuss how to best make use of this instrument, both in terms of the objectives we seek and in terms of the process for the involvement of Member States, in light of experiences over the last few years,” President Charles Michel said in a letter to the members of the European Council ahead of the meeting.

Everybody wants us to use our economic power: EU official

Michel stressed that the meeting will also emphasise the talks about Europe's digital transformation alongside human rights and environmental concerns, a key driver for economic growth, job creation, and competitiveness. The European Parliament and EU, whose agenda is to focus on free trade, have had differences over signing off the deals struck by Brussels. This deadlock will be discussed at the two-day meeting on Thursday and Friday, October 21 and 22.

“This requires leaders’ attention,” an EU official said in a statement by European Council. “The European single market is our core business. Everybody wants us to use our economic power. Then you have to make sure that you deliver at a certain point if you see that a wide range of trade deals is blocked. This debate is not just timely, it’s over-timely.”

EU has been devastated over the trade deals blocked by national capitals and has been inspired by Brexit to overcome the deadlock. Sabine Weyand, the EU’s top trade civil servant, told Members of the European Parliament that the deal with the 27 bloc countries now was a matter of EU credibility. EU is committed to a strong, rules-based multilateral trading system, the Council stated, adding that it is committed to trading opportunities and overcoming barriers to trade. "By acting together with one voice on the global stage, rather than with multiple separate trade strategies, the EU takes up a strong position when it comes to global trade," it said.

