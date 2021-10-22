EU Leaders Meet In Brussels; Discuss Energy, COVID-19, Trade And External Relations

European Union leaders in Brussels concluded their meetings and negotiations over hike in energy prices, digital transformation, trade policy, migration and external relations. On 21 October, the council also made vital notes on the developing epidemiological situation, as per the statement released by the organisation. The EU also called for an "ambitious global response" to climate change ahead of the COP26 Climate Change Summit to be held in Glasgow.

However, the leaders failed to reach a way forward on the Polish rule of law row. The rule of law row is about the controversial verdict by the Polish Constitutional Tribunal (CT) that overrides EU laws. As per reports, the negotiators "bluntly" discussed the issue for two hours, which is relatively short in EU standards, Euractiv reported quoting Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. The hanging issue now only adds to the rift between the EU and Poland. Although, as per BBC report, the council told Poland that they need to respect the 'rules' if they want to enjoy the benefits of being in the 'club'.

EU calls for coordination to facilitate free travel, recognise COVID vax certificates

In light of the recent developments in the COVID-19 situation, the council acknowledged significant progress in the fight against the virus. The leaders called for robust vaccination campaigns as the situation in some Member States still "remain serious". Noting the low vaccination records in some countries, the Council also called for efforts to overcome vaccine hesitancy, including by tackling disinformation, notably on social media platforms, the statement said, adding, "it is necessary to remain vigilant regarding the emergence and spread of possible new variants." The council also urged Members to further coordinate to facilitate free movement within, and travel into, the EU, and for a revision of the two Council recommendations.

EU leaders debate on energy prices

According to the Associated Press, the Council mulled over the skyrocketing energy bills that have impacted households and businesses striving to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. In conclusion, the leaders sought to implement medium and long-term measures that would contribute to energy at an affordable price to households and companies. Additionally, it also spoke about assessing sustainable alternatives and speeding up the process to transition away from polluting fossil fuels. However, there was no stress on the joint procurement program suggested by Spain for gas reserves.

In conclusion, the Council called for an ambitious global response to climate change just days ahead of the COP26 Glasgow Summit. It called upon the Parties to implement "ambitious" national targets and policies and urged the major economies to "communicate and update" on the same.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)