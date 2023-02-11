EU Leaders Pledge To Increase Funds For Tougher Border Control; Know More

The European Union Leaders have agreed to strengthen border control as more people claim asylum in the country. According to The Guardian, the EU leaders pledged to incorporate more funds and set up more cameras, drones and watchtowers to safeguard their borders and prevent people to enter. The move was taken on Friday after 27 leaders of the European alliance met to discuss the ways to protect “EU’s external frontiers”. According to The Guardian, the European Commission has long struggled to allocate a proper EU budget in this endeavour.

“There would be pilot programmes to provide an integrated package of mobile and stationary infrastructure from cars to cameras, from watchtowers to electronic surveillance,” The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Friday. “The focus is on having a functioning border so that we know if somebody comes to the border, there is a procedure that should be the same all over the European external border,” she added. Leyen made it clear that funds can be provided by national sources or through the European Union budget. Despite the EU’s expansion with countries like Austria and Hungary, the union still struggles with a lack of budget allocation to address the migration crisis in the continent. Leyen also took to Twitter to make reveal the European Union's agenda on migration. "On migration, the lesson is clear: we need to act together. We agreed on concrete and operational steps forward along two tracks: First, keeping the pace on the Pact on Migration and Asylum. I count on the presidencies. And 4 types of priority measures we can take now," she tweeted.

‘Pull the brake on illegal migration’ Austrian Chancellor

The EU leaders urged the gathering to immediately mobilise substantial EU funds and address the migration issues. With the Russia-Ukraine war and crisis in Afghanistan, the continent has been dealing with a migration crisis similar to the one back in 2015. The Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehmmar urged the EU to “pull the brake on illegal migration”. “Every fence is only as good as there is effective surveillance,” he added. The Austrian Chancellor also supported the building of a 2 billion euro fence on the Bulgarian-Turkish border. In the year 2015, a whopping 1.3 million people from repressive countries in the Middle East, Africa, etc. sought asylum in the continent of Europe. While countries like Hungary closed off their borders to illegal immigrants, Germany adopted an open-door policy in this regard. Earlier this week, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel received the UNESCO peace prize for her efforts to rehabilitate refugees in Germany, under her regime. According to EU Agency for Asylum, during that time the applications were at an all-time high for citizens from countries like Turkey, Bangladesh, Morocco and Georgia. The current Russia-Ukraine war and the turbulence in Afghanistan in recent years have contributed to the influx of asylum seekers in the continent in recent years.