EU Leaders Struggle To Reach A Deal For Coronavirus Stimulus Plan At Summit

Leaders from all 27 European Union states stood at an impasse on July 20 as the summit chairman insisted them to make one last push to the “mission impossible”. Three days have already passed since the leaders started haggling to reach a deal for post COVID-19 stimulus package that would pull their ailing economies out of recession.

As the summit moved closer to setting a record of being the longest, chairman Charles Michel reminded the state leaders that the pandemic has killed over 600,000 people across the world and it was the time for them to stand amid the unprecedented crisis. Speaking at the Brussels conference centre, he reportedly said that it was his heartfelt wish to reach an agreement. He added that he wanted to see the next day’s headlines stating “EU has achieved mission impossible”.

Read: Germany's Merkel Warns EU Leaders May Not Reach A Deal On Coronavirus Stimulus Plan

Read: European Union Leaders Gather For 3rd Day Of Talks In Brussels

Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde had said that it would be better for the leaders to agree on an "ambitious" aid package than to have a quick deal at any cost. Speaking to international media reporters, she said ideally the deal should be ambitious in terms of size and composition of the package, even if it takes more time. Diplomats have opined that the leaders might abandon the summit and try again next month, however, others have said that a deal might still be possible as they tried for it again on July 20.

Fugitive Northern states

The recovery package deal has created a tiff between the ‘richer’ northern states and southern states with the north, led by the Netherlands, demanding more cuts to the package. According to international media reports, even after two days of negotiation, the “frugal group” of richer northern nations have shown no willingness to back down from demand for cuts to package.

Germany and France, both powerbrokers of EU, are reportedly seeking a deal on 1.8 trillion euro package. On the other hand, Sweden has proposed to cut grants to 155 billion euros. On July 18, both Merkel and the French President Emmanuel Macron had left the meeting earlier, refusing to accept that the level of grants to be lowered to less than 400 billion euros.

Read: Leaders Extend European Union Summit By One Day

Read: Google's Fitbit Acquisition In Massive $2.1 Billion Deal Under European Union Probe