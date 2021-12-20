EU Likely To Approve Novavax COVID Vaccine; Exceptional Meet To Be Held To Make Decision

The European Union is likely to approve Novavax COVID vaccine on Monday as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced that its human medicines committee would have an exceptional meeting to make a decision on Novavax and shall transmit the outcome, as per the reports of Medical Xpress. It would be the fifth coronavirus vaccine approved for use in the European Union Approval.

Novavax's protein subunit technology has previously been tried and tested, having been used to protect humans against diseases such as hepatitis B and whooping cough for decades. It also eliminates the need for ultra-low temperature storage, perhaps giving it a logistical advantage over current vaccines. Novavax employs tiny, lab-created pieces of a protein present on the surface of a coronavirus spike. When these are injected, they cause the immune system to react, so that if it later comes into touch with the COVID virus, it will know to attack it, according to Medical Xpress.

Novavax vaccine demonstrated 90.4% efficacy against COVID-19

In a recent North American study conducted by the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), Novavax's vaccine demonstrated 90.4% efficacy against COVID-19. Novavax has already been shown to be effective against COVID-19 infection in the UK and South Africa. This was the first trial of its kind in North America, according to the University of Minnesota. The study, led by Novavax researchers in Gaithersburg, Maryland, included 29,949 adults who received the Novavax vaccine at 113 sites in the United States and six in Mexico between December 27, 2020, and February 18, 2021.

The people involved in the study was were not subject to the highly transmissible Delta and Omicron variants. The participants were tracked until April 19, 2021. The authors of the study stated that this vaccine is a valuable tool in controlling the pandemic and its most serious health and economic consequences.

Novavax licenced in Indonesia and the Philippines

The Novavax vaccine has already been licenced in Indonesia and the Philippines, with Japan agreeing to purchase 150 million doses. It has also applied for clearance in the United Kingdom, India, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, according to Medical Xpress. In addition, the business has stated that it is examining its vaccine against the Omicron variant and is developing an Omicron-specific version.