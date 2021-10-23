EU: New Migration Route Through Belarus Sparks Major Concerns Among Members

A new route through Belarus which has emerged for immigrants to enter the European Union (EU) has alarmed leaders of government and state while making the issue their top priority of discussion in the agenda for the summit on Friday. During the second day of the EU summit in Brussels, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel said while indicating the migration issue, “This took up quite some time which is not surprising," Xinhua website reported.

Numerous cases of "illegal migration" have been documented in Baltic nations, with severe efforts have been taken to halt the movement, which also included the construction of physical border walls.

EU leaders demand physical fences on new migration route

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda called for the construction of a "physical fence" along the country's border with Belarus, which he claimed was "weaponizing" immigration. To respond to the problem which has arisen at the borders, he urged the European Council to take "decisive action." As per the Xinhua report, when the Lithuanian President was approaching the summit area, he informed the media, “Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow. Maybe there will be three, four, five thousand migrants staying at the border at the same time or trying to cross the border in different places,”

Lithuania is among the 12 nations that are requesting the EU to fund the countries for building border initiatives to prevent immigrants from crossing through Belarus. Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, and Slovakia are the remaining countries asking for funds.

However, on the other hand, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made it clear to European Union leaders that no EU resources would be provided to them for the installation of barbed wire and walls to secure EU borders. She said, "I was very clear that there is a longstanding view in the European Commission and in the European Parliament that there will be no funding of barbed wire and walls," Xinhua reported.

European Commission President went on to say that it is an attempt to use the migration issue as a political tool against the European Union. She further added that the EU will continue to put pressure on Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko 's government and informed that new sanctions were being considered.

Further, Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated on Monday that the EU bloc was prepared to impose measures against Belarus' national airline company in an effort to substantially stem the migrant influx. On the contrary, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has denied the allegations in the case of refugees fleeing the Middle East and reaching the EU through Belarus.

(Image: AP)