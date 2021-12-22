EU Officials Working To Alter Genocide Denial Law That Is Blamed For Bosnia Crisis

To criminalise the denial of the slaughter of 8,000 Muslims in Srebrenica in 1995 in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), senior EU officials are working behind to scenes, as per the reports of the Guardian. However, Milorad Dodik, who is the former President of Republika Srpska and also the Serb member of BiH's tripartite leadership claims that outlawing genocide denial is undemocratic. He stated that there is a power imbalance and banning genocide denial is undemocratic and symbolic of the situation.

During a meeting with the EU mission in Bosnia, Olivér Várhelyi, who is in charge of developing the bloc's relations with BiH expressed that country's current political crisis, is deteriorating, according to the Guardian. Várhelyi told EU officials that the Bosnian Muslim leadership had signalled willingness to resolve this issue through the adoption of a new law.

OHR take matters of glorification and war crimes very seriously

The OHR stated that they take matters of glorification and war crimes very seriously, according to the Guardian. However, the major focus is on the clear necessity to lay the groundwork for a parliamentary legislative procedure through a broad societal discussion engaging social and religious groups.

8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys in and around the town of Srebrenica after the Dayton peace treaty of 1995 ended costing over 100,000 lives after Yugoslavia's disintegration. The agreement produced a new constitution for BiH, which is divided into two entities, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is primarily made up of Bosnian Muslims and Croats, and the Republika Srpska. Representatives from Bosnia's three major ethnic groups hold the country's three-member presidency.

Reconciliation process necessitates admitting what happened

In July, Inzko made genocide denial punishable by up to five years in prison. As part of his rationale, he noted the Bosnian Serb Assembly's unwillingness to return decorations granted to three convicted war criminals, according to the Guardian. Várhelyi stated that dealing with the genocide law was critical. A representative for the European Commission stated that the reconciliation process necessitates admitting what happened, honouring the victims, and encouraging reconciliation by confronting the causes of hatred that led to the genocide.

Image: AP