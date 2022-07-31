EU Parliament Rebukes Hungarian PM Orban's 'racist' Statement; Terms It 'unacceptable'

European Parliament’s main parties on Saturday, July 30, lambasted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his remarks about people of mixed race. The lawmakers described his statements as “openly racist”. Orban had said that he was opposed to “peoples of mixed race” and that it was “unacceptable” that people of different ethnicities were flooding into the European nations. This, as per the Hungarian Prime Minister, has diminished the "pure white race" in many EU nations but Hungary still is the "pure race" as it forbids mixings and limits immigration. Hungary's leader levelled the racist concept as the “population exchange.”

”There is a world in which European peoples are mixed together with those arriving from outside Europe,” said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a speech he made in Baile Tusnad, Romania. ”Now, that is a mixed-race world. In the Carpathian Basin, however, people are not mixed-race," continued. ”We are simply a mixture of peoples living in our own European homeland. … We are willing to mix with one another, but we do not want to become peoples of mixed-race.”

EU derides 'unacceptable statements'

European Parliament lawmakers issued a "very strong" rebuke against Orban's racist remarks. "Such unacceptable statements, which clearly constitute a breach of our values, also enshrined in the EU treaties, have no place in our societies," the Conference of Presidents of the EU Parliament said in a statement, condemning the far-right leader.

Orban, Russia's steadfast ally, was deriding the EU's plans to reduce the 15% gas consumption to cut off the Russian gas reliance. He also made references to Nazi Germany's use of gas chambers "as a tool of mass murder."

"I do not see how it will be enforced — although, as I understand it, the past shows us German know-how on that," he said.

As the Hungarian leader's comments were criticised by Europe, a fallout grew in his own government. Zsuzsa Hegedus, Orban’s close aide and his special representative on social inclusion and modernisation, resigned in defiance. The United States, Europe's close ally, also denounced Orban's "inexcusable" remarks by also warning against making bigoted statements such as warning Europeans against "peoples of mixed race." Orban's views were labelled as ”pure Nazi text” and his discourse was denounced as one of clear ”racial hatred.”