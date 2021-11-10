EU Pledges $116M To Climate Adaptation Fund To Assist Underdeveloped Nations

The executive arm of the European Union has pledged 100 million euros ($116 million) to a UN fund to assist underdeveloped nations in adapting to climate change. The additional commitment from the EU budget, according to the European Commission, is by far the largest pledge to the fund made by donors during the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, the Associated Press reported.

In Glasgow, Frans Timmermans, the vice-president of the European Commission in charge of the European Green Deal, said, "Financing adaptation is critical. We all repeated that mantra endlessly. But the rhetoric, sadly, is not followed by action. We all need to get cracking, and we all need to do it now." Since 2010, the adaptation fund has committed about $868 million to climate change adaptation and resilience projects and activities, according to the EU's 27 member states.

Poorer countries have criticized wealthy nations for failing to meet their financial obligations to aid in the battle against climate change. Outside of the climate talks in Glasgow and around the world, activists have blasted governments for making "false promises" on climate protection, as per AP.

Climate change: What the EU is doing?

Meanwhile, the EU environment ministers approved conclusions establishing the EU's position for the United Nations climate change summit - COP26 in Glasgow, UK - during the Environment Council on 6 October, stated the official website of the European Union. The conclusions stress the "extreme urgency" of stepping up the global response to the climate emergency, as well as the need for a "just and fair climate transition" throughout the world, it added.

The conclusions call upon all parties to: "Come forward with ambitious targets; recognise the need to step up adaptation efforts collectively." The EU asked other wealthy countries to contribute more in order to raise a total of USD 100 billion per year by 2025. The European Council reaffirmed the EU's position for COP26 on 21-22 October. Leaders from the European Union have urged for a bold global response to climate change, as well as increased climate finance.

The EU’s response to climate change

To execute its international climate change objectives, the EU has passed ambitious legislation in a variety of policy sectors. To significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions, the EU countries have set binding emission targets for major sectors of the economy.

EU leaders also recognised the importance of establishing an enabling framework to achieve a cost-effective, socially balanced, and equitable transition. The recently established Just Transition Mechanism will ensure that regions and industries facing unique problems in the climate transition receive tailored support, according to its official website.

