Last Updated:

EU President Hails Indian Democracy; Insists 'China Must Ensure Peace In Indo-Pacific'

EU President Ursula von der Leyen hailed India as the world's largest democracy and said that both India and Europe share fundamental values and interests.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
EU

Image: ANI


President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, hailed India as the world's largest democracy and drew comparisons with Europe. In her address at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on April 25, she said that both India and the European Union (EU) share fundamental values and common interests as both believe in rule of law and fundamental rights.

"Every five years, when Indians cast their vote in Parliamentary elections, the world watches with admiration as the world's largest democracy charts its future path because the outcome of decisions made by 1.3 billion people resonates around the globe", she said. 

The EU President, who is here to deepen ties with New Delhi in the areas of trade, climate, and digital technology, said that India also shares similar interests with the EU over safe trading routes, seamless supply chains, and a free and open Indo-Pacific. Calling Europe's partnership with India a 'priority', Ursula von der Leyen said that "both economies thrive in a world of common rules and fair competition". 

READ | European Commission raises concerns over imposing embargo on Russian gas

Earlier in the day, she also engaged in a half-hour-long meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a joint statement released later, the duo agreed to tackle challenges at the nexus of trade, trusted technology and security. Both sides also shared mutual views on the rapid changes in the geopolitical environment in an apparent reference to the Ukraine war and highlighted the need for joint in-depth strategic engagement.

READ | PM Modi to inaugurate 7th edition of Raisina Dialogue today; several world leaders to join

EU president addresses Ukraine crisis

The EU leader also addressed the Ukraine crisis and recalled seeing dead bodies and mass graves in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. "These are severe violations of international law, targetting and killing innocent civilians, redrawing borders by force, and subjugating the will of free people," she stated. Vowing to make sure Russia fails in its "unprovoked and unjustified aggression", the European Commission president said that the crisis is also impacting the peace and security of the Indo-pacific region. 

READ | EU chief Von Der Leyen to visit India; here's what's on the agenda on her maiden trip

"What happens in Ukraine will have an impact on the Indo-Pacific region. It already has. Countries battered by two years of COVID pandemic must deal now with rising prices for grain, energy, and fertilisers as a direct result of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war of choice", she said. 

READ | PM Modi and Ursula von der Leyen review 'vibrant progress' in India-EU ties in New Delhi

Moreover, she also assured that the West would "encourage Beijing to play its part in a peaceful and thriving Indo-Pacific region" and admitted that the relationship between the EU and China is strategically important yet challenging.

Tags: EU, Ursula von der Leyen, Raisina Dialogue
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND