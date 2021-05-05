EU Pushes Back On China With New Powers To Probe State-backed Foreign Companies

The European Union is seeking to strengthen its ability against the growing economic threat posed by China, with proposed new powers to probe state-backed foreign companies. According to Bloomberg, the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed new laws to levy fines and block deals. While the EU did not mention China directly in the proposal, the move, however, follows complaints from European businesses that the Asian nation’s firms get the support they can’t match.

The document is a draft and could still change before it’s set to be proposed next week. It is worth mentioning that Chinese business groups have already complained about the initiative, which will be needing support from EU governments before they become final. The latest proposal by the EU is the next step in the bloc’s effort to ward off China in a bid to protect strategic companies from takeovers by non-European buyers.

Meanwhile, in recent months, the EU governments have been debating the “repatriation” of supply chains after the pandemic exposed the region’s vulnerability to disruptions. According to reports, the member states have voiced growing alarm at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with unlimited credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost. Therefore, the new rules would run in parallel with oversight on foreign direct investment, which European governments have been ratcheting up in the last few years as crucial.

Way to rebalance relations with Asian superpower

The proposed regulations, which need parliamentary approval, are also targeted at high-technology sectors like intelligence, autonomous driving and quantum computing. Under the draft rules, the companies that generate at least 500 million euros of revenue in Europe and received more than 50 million euros of support from a foreign state in the last three years will need the bloc’s approval for deals. Moreover, the bloc also wants to be able to fine companies as much as 10 per cent of their yearly revenue if it finds a firm unfairly benefitted from a foreign subsidy.

In the draft, the European Union has warned that it could cancel government contracts granted to firms that gain an unfair advantage from such subsidies. The European officials are seeking the power to inspect companies’ offices outside of Europe, with the permission of the company and the knowledge of the foreign state. The bloc has promoted the deal, which could enter into force early next year, as a way to rebalance economic relations with its second-largest trade partner.

IMAGE: AP