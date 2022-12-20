EU Questions Indonesia's Ban On Consensual Sex Outside Marriage During Brussels Summit

European Union officials on Monday reacted to Indonesia's new penal code that bans sex outside marriage. As Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, accompanied by First Lady Iriana Jokowi and a limited delegation arrived in Brussels, Belgium last week to attend the ASEAN-European Union (EU) Summit, the EU questioned the country's controversial law that is in violation with the human rights, a senior European official told German broadcaster DW.

The ban on consensual sex outside of marriage was condemned as problematic by the EU, and officials were vocal with the Indonesian head of the state that the law contravenes fundamental human rights standards. EU clarified that such a ban will lead to "discrimination" when enforced.

European officials called out the violation of rights by instating the criminalisation of sex outside marriage for Indonesians. They also widely questioned the country's legislation that makes it a criminal offense to "insult" the President or express views that are against the national ideology. The issue was raised by one European leader "in a respectful way," a senior EU official, who requested anonymity, told the German broadcaster.

The matter was discussed mainly during the bilateral meetings between the EU officials and Indonesian President Joko Widodo during his visit to Brussels. This was also the first kind of gathering between European and Southeast Asian leaders, the official noted.

Indonesia's 'outlawing' of consensual sexual intercourse outside of marriage

Indonesia's Parliament unanimously passed a new Criminal Code (RKUHP) replacing the framework of the constitution that was adopted after Indonesia's independence from the Dutch Empire in 1946. The new amendment outlaws consensual sexual intercourse outside of marriage for all citizens and strengthens blasphemy and defamation laws. It also criminalises the spreading of ‘hoaxes’ and restricts the rights of women, LGBTQIA+ people, and religious minorities.

It was initially speculated that the law would be applicable to foreigners. The new bill also prohibited the promotion of contraception and bans defamation of the president and state institutions.

Later, Wayan Koster, governor of Bali, Indonesia’s top holiday hotspot, clarified in a statement that the tourists will not be criminally charged under the country's newly ratified criminal code banning sex outside marriage. Indonesia will maintain privacy and not check the marital status of tourists or if they were having sex outside of marriage, the governor said at a briefing. “Those who visit or live in Bali would not need to worry with regard to the entry into force of the Indonesian criminal code,” he noted.