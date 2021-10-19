EU Ready To Impose Sanctions On Belarusian Airline 'Belavia' To Curb Illegal Migrants

The foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) have discussed methods to prevent undocumented migrant influx from Belarus into the 27-nation bloc. As a preventive method, the EU has prohibited companies from leasing planes to Belarusian airline Belavia, Xinhua reported. Justifying the EU sanctions against the national airline, the EU has blamed the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko's administration of aiding immigration into the bloc.

During a news conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, a spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell stated that the EU is attempting to persuade the nationalities that people who comes to the EU from Belarus are not tourists who have unexpectedly decided to visit Minsk, but rather individuals who have been deceived with an indication that there is a path into Europe via Latvia, Lithuania, or Poland, the EU countries bordering Belarus.

Following the meeting, Borrell stated that the EU is prepared to impose measures on Belavia. He went on to say that the immigrants were transported from "a long list of countries". Citing Borrell, Xinhua reported, "That is a situation we have to denounce and fight."

After the EU imposed sanctions on Lukashenko's administration from the August 2020 presidential election and the subsequent security crackdown on the Belarusian opposition and non-violent demonstrators, the number of migrants in the EU had surged from a year ago.

EU countries urging to curb migrant flow

Furthermore, Lithuania's foreign affairs minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis stated that the inflows of immigrants are not reducing, although the situation appears to be under control. Landsbergis also said that the EU must devise a method to prevent additional planes from North Africa and the Middle East from going to Minsk. As per AP, Landsbergis demanded sanctions against Lukashenko and Belavia for abusing vulnerable people. He also asked the EU to clearly informs the firms transporting individuals to Belarus with the purpose of migrating.

Additionally, Foreign Affairs Minister of Ireland Simon Coveney, whose nation is a centre for aircraft leasing, indicated that they are open to a new wave of penalties against Belarusians. However, Coveney stated that terminating current lease agreements might be challenging legally.

While, on the other hand, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier denied any wrongdoing in the case of refugees fleeing the Middle East and entering the EU through Belarus.

(Image: AP)