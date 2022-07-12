EU Recommends 2nd COVID Booster Jab For People Between 60 & 79 Yrs; '4 Months Gap Needed'

As the cases of COVID-19 rapidly increase in Europe, the 27-nation bloc (EU) has recommended giving second coronavirus booster shots to people between the ages of 60 and 79 years and other vulnerable people. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Medicines Agency, the second booster dose can be inoculated at least four months after the first booster shot. "With cases and hospitalizations rising again as we enter the summer period, I urge everybody to get vaccinated and boosted as quickly as possible. There is no time to lose," European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said in a statement.

#JustPublished!#ECDC and @EMA_News update recommendations on additional #booster doses of mRNA #COVID19 vaccines.



2nd booster doses should be considered for people 60-79 y.o. & those with medical conditions putting them at high risk of severe disease.https://t.co/TYkJOQvByN — ECDC (@ECDC_EU) July 11, 2022

Member States should roll out second boosters for everyone over the age of 60 as well as all vulnerable persons immediately.



I urge all those eligible to come forth and get vaccinated.



This is how we protect ourselves, our loved ones and our vulnerable populations. https://t.co/8OFvpdt4mR — Stella Kyriakides (@SKyriakidesEU) July 11, 2022

Notably, the major development came nearly three months after the agencies pitched the idea of providing a second booster to the vulnerable population. "As a new wave is currently underway in Europe, with increasing rates of hospital and intensive care unit admissions, it is critical that public health authorities now consider people between 60 and 79 as well as vulnerable persons of any age for a second booster," the agencies said in a statement. As per ECDC Director Andrea Ammon, the new wave of the lethal virus has been driven by the BA.5 mutation of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. She termed the new mutant highly transmissible as compared to earlier variants.

No need for a second booster jab for people aged below 60

She emphasised that there are too many people who are at risk of severe Coronavirus infection and added the agency needs to protect them as soon as possible. "This signals the start of a new, widespread COVID-19 wave across the European Union," she said. "We need to remind people of the importance of vaccination from the very first shot to the second booster. We have to start today," she added.

While clarifying whether the second booster would be given to people below 60 years, the health agency said there is currently no evidence to support giving a second booster to them or people who are at risk of contracting the severe disease. "There also is no immediate need to give second boosters to health care workers or those working in long-term care homes unless they are at high risk," it added.

Image: AP