EU Report Says Germany 'main Target' Of Russia's Vaccine 'disinformation' Campaign

Russia’s vaccine disinformation campaign has impacted Germany the most among all EU nations, a new report by the 27-member bloc alleged. "No other EU member state is being attacked more violently than Germany,” a report by European External Action Service (EEAS) stated, adding that Germany has been on Kremlin’s radar for spreading fake news. Since 2015, more than 700 cases of websites hurling false and unsubstantiated claims linking back to Russia’s government servers have been detected by Germany’s EUvsDisinfo database. Meanwhile, second impacted France was targeted more than 300 times, and Italy, meanwhile was impacted 170 times, the report further stated. "The Kremlin creates an intellectual image of Germany in which there are a few sensible voices in a chorus of irrational ‘Russophobia,’” the EU’s document read.

Earlier, in a document titled ‘Evolving consequences of the coronavirus infodemic’, EU warned that it has been witnessing the increase in instances of coronavirus-related fake information, and deceptive (geo-)political disinformation campaigns organised by political actors amid pandemic. Misleading information about the vaccines and the fake information about the jabs is being propagated for financial gain, the bloc warned. The World Health Organisation (WHO), meanwhile, had also warned about the wave of ‘infodemic’ including false rumours and conspiracy theories that were being spread to deter or confuse the people about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russian intelligence behind 'vaccine scare'

Earlier on Sunday, a spokesperson for US State Department told the leading US network CNN that Russian intelligence launched a massive disinformation campaign against the US manufactured COVID-19 vaccines by creating several ‘fake news’ websites that spread the propaganda. The dissemination of the false claims and unverified information against the jabs such as Pfizer’s BNT162 was aimed at popularizing the use of Russia’s Sputnik V, all the while undermining the public confidence in other vaccines the official alleged. The case was first reported by New York-based daily newspaper Wall Street Journal, and it prompted the US Global Engagement Center to launch a probe into these controversial sites propelling scare and disinformation against coronavirus vaccines.