EU Responds To Adar Poonawala, Says Agency Hasn't Received Covishield Approval Request

The European Union (EU) on Tuesday has responded to the ongoing row over Covishield being left out of the Green Pass. The EU response comes a day after Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla's assurance regarding Indian travellers. On Monday, Poonawaala had affirmed that he has taken up the matter at the highest levels and that he is in touch with the EU regulators and at a diplomatic level with different countries. However, in its response, the EU has added that the EMA has not received a request for Covishield to be approved.

'EMA will examine the request when received': EU responds to Adar Poonawalla

Speaking on the EU Digital COVID Certificate, an official added that it is meant to facilitate safe free movement amid COVID-19 within the EU. The Digital COVID Certificate also serves as proof that a person was vaccinated, received a negative test result or recovered from it, the EU official added. However, he also stated that it is not a pre-condition to travel. Additionally, the official referred to Covishield and said that the member states of the EU have the option to accept vaccinations authorised by the WHO.

However, the EU has responded to the Covishield and said that the European Medicine Agency (EMA) did not receive a request for approval as of yesterday. But it has added that the request will be examined as per the procedures whenever it is received. The official has maintained that EMA does not investigate any drugs unless they are asked to do so by the companies. Concluding his statement, he remarked that temporary travel restrictions are in place from India and other countries owing to the COVID-19 crisis

Covishield excluded from EU green pass

As cases across Europe continue to fall, the EU had created the European COVID-19 travel certificate in order to allow travellers. It also ensures the removal of entry bans, quarantine and testing. The Green Pass or the EU Digital COVID Certificate is set to come into force from July 1. Though the member states are not legally obliged to implement the certificate, most are already in the process of introducing it. There are three types of passes launched - Vaccination passport, Test certificate and Recovery certificate depending upon the traveller's status. The green pass allows the traveller to travel across Europe without the need to quarantine or test for COVID-19.

However, a limited number of vaccines have been approved by the EMA - BioNTech - Pfizer, Moderna, Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, Oxford) and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson). In addition, the EU Commission has also permitted the member states to allow people inoculated with vaccines other than the ones which have already been approved by the EMA. However, Covishield, which is produced by SII in partnership with AstraZeneca, has not been specifically mentioned. This has led to confusion about whether Indians who have been administered Covishield can travel to the EU or not.