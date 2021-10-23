EU Says It Won't Fund 'barbed Wire And Walls' On Borders Over Illegal Migration

The European Union will not be funding border walls to control migration, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after a group of member states demanded EU cash to build protective defences. In recent years, a number of EU leaders have voiced concern over a rise in the number of people seeking to cross the bloc’s border. They have begun plans to build hundreds of kilometres of barriers along the EU’s eastern boundaries and called for EU cash to fund the construction as they met in Brussels this week.

According to The Guardian, Austrian chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg, while speaking at a summit of EU leaders, said that “building a wall” on the Lithuanian border could be one method of defending the EU against migrants seeking to enter the bloc. During the same summit, Lithuania’s President, Gitanas Nausėda, also called for a “physical fence or physical border”. Nausėda said that a border wall is “extremely needed as a short-term measure,” adding that the bloc has to be decisive.

However, at the end of the leaders’ meeting in Brussel, European Commission chief Von der Leyen said that the EU would not succumb to such calls. She made it “very clear” that there is a longstanding view in the European Commission and in the European Parliament that “there will be no funding of barbed wire and walls”.

Separately, Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel also refused to endorse EU-funded border walls during the five-hour summit discussions. Bettel said that he would be “ashamed” to see a fence with a sign ‘Financed by the EU’ on it. He added that the migrants are being treated adequately by various European countries. “An orderly migration must remain possible. We need to find the right balance,” Bettel said.

EU 'determined to ensure effective control of its borders'

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the call for a border wall comes amid tensions between the EU and Belarus. As per reports, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of seeking to orchestrate an EU crisis by pushing migrants from the Middle East and Africa across its border in response to sanctions. The EU's border agency, Frontex, even reported that nearly 134,000 had tried to cross into the bloc this year, which is 50% above the figures reported for the first nine months of 2019.

However, during the EU summit, Von der Leyen said that the European Union will keep up the pressure on the Lukashenko regime. At the end of the summit, the European leaders also deleted a clause that would have seen the bloc commit to "funding of physical barriers at the external borders". In a joint statement, the leaders said that the EU "remains determined to ensure effective control of its borders".