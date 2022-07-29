EU Seeking To Strengthen Ties With Saudi Arabia, Other GCC Countries, Says Official

The European Union (EU) is seeking to strengthen its ties with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, an EU spokesman said at a press conference in Brussels on July 28. EU's lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said that the European Union, Saudi Arabia, and all countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council share mutual interests and that the European Union intends to further the relations with the GCC partners as well as bolster the multilateral cooperation.

The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) is a regional organisation that was established in 1981 with six members: The Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The aim of the organisation is to enhance coordination, integration and inter-connection among its member states. The EU-GCC relations have been governed by the Cooperation Agreement Document which was signed in 1989. The framework enables the EU, Saudi Arabia, and the GCC to establish cooperation in various fields related to economic relations, climate change, energy, environment, and research. A EU-GCC Joint Cooperation Committee dialogue took place in Riyadh on 3 February 2021.

Boosting the ties with Saudi Arabia “is mutually beneficial for us and for people in these countries," stressed the EU spokesman Peter Stano on Thursday. “The European Union, Saudi Arabia, and all countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council share the interest to develop this relation, our cooperation," Stano added.

Under its ''Strategic Partnership with the Gulf' vision, the EU wants to engage with the GCC and its member states including Saudi Arabia, Stano informed on Thursday. both sides intend to ramp up cooperation, especially in the field of energy and green transition. EU's spokesperson iterated that cementing ties with Saudi Arabia is a prime focus for the EU more than ever due to the insecurity and significant challenges to the rules-based international order that has been aggravated by Russia’s war. EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, had also unveiled a strategic plan to reinforce the partnership between the GCC countries and the EU.