EU Should Avoid Getting Into Confrontation Between US And China, Says Josep Borrell

Top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell urged that the continent should avoid the rising tensions between China and the United States. According to the Russian news outlet Tass, the representative of the EU for Foreign and Security Policy urged Europe to play a role in thwarting a confrontation between the United States and China. The tensions between the two nations have escalated to a great extent, ever since China started increasing its growing assertiveness in Taiwan. The statement by Boreell is quite similar to the comment made by French President Emmanuel Macron. Earlier this month, Macron urged Europe to stay out of tensions between US and China. Macron’s comment attracted a lot of attention and criticism across Europe and the US.

"The global system is in danger of fragmentation, of splitting into large blocks, one around the United States, the other around China. In other words, the creation of two different, disconnected technological ecosystems, and the potential danger that this could degenerate into conflict. It is also the role of Europe to avoid such a confrontation,” the EU diplomat assured during an interview with Le Monde. “Whatever one may think of China, the country cannot be ignored on major global issues such as climate change or the indebtedness of poor countries,” he further added, as per the report Tass. Borrell also talked about the simmering “technological rivalry” between the two nations.

China an ‘obvious economic competitor': Borrell

The European chief clarified that both US and China are economic rivals of the continent and that should be also kept in mind. The EU official also stated that one of the most important issues that the continent needs to deal with is the fact it needs to address its growing dependence on China. "That is what we need to discuss," he emphasised. The EU diplomat was referring to the foreign ministers' meeting which is scheduled to take place in Luxembourg on Monday. Borrell also commented on the ongoing Taiwan issue. Commenting on the issue, Borrell made it clear that the EU's “position has not changed,” from the start. Borrell made it clear that the bloc still stands for the “status quo” on the issue.